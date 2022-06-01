Airtel giving 1GB complementary data at no extra charge to select prepaid users: Details

Bharti Airtel is offering 1GB of free high-speed data to a select group of its customers through a voucher, a report suggests. The company is reportedly sending out text messages to its subscribers to inform them about the new offer. This comes a couple of days after it was reported that Airtel and Reliance Jio are planning to acquire pan-India 5G spectrum.

According to a report by onlytech, the company is giving the free data through a voucher, which can be claimed through the company’s app. The data will expire on June 1, if the user doesn’t claim it. The report also states that the free data will be given to low-recharge subscribers who are usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack. After claiming the voucher, the users’ account balance will be added to their account within 15 minutes.

A few days back, it was reported that the company is in the process of acquiring 5G spectrum in India. This led to a huge jump in the company’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Rs 2,008 crore). The company’s net profit during the same period last year was at Rs. 759.

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stated that the company and its rival, ie, Reliance Jio, added over 20 million subscribers in March. This helped the total number of subscribers of the country’s telecommunications industry to reach over 116.69 million.