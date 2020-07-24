Airtel free data coupons will get you up to 6GB additional data at no extra charge; how to avail

However, the offer will be provided to some of the customers who will be pre-selected by the service provider only.

Bharti Airtel has come up with a “Free Data Coupons” offer for its special customers who get their number recharged with the prepaid plan of Rs 219 and above. The special offer provides upto 6GB of additional internet data for free to only those customers who get their number recharged through the Airtel Thanks app. However, the offer will be provided to some of the customers who will be pre-selected by the service provider only.

The customers who win the offer will be contacted by the company and they will be provided with the facilities of the Free Data Coupons offer provided they activate the free coupon on the same day. The company also makes it clear that the customers who have benefited from the scheme once will not remain eligible for the offer again.

For activating the benefits of the free internet coupons, the customers will have to go to the Coupons section on the Airtel Thanks application on their mobile phones. Aftera activating the offer, the customers will also receive a message from the service provider apprising them about the same.

All the free internet data coupons will consist of 1GB of data. The higher the reharge value, more the free numbers of internet data coupons will be provided by the company. For the customers who have recharged their number with a plan of Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349, or Rs 398 will be eligible to receive a maximum of 2 coupons with 1 GB data which they will have to take into use within period of 28 days. Customers recharging their numbers withm Rs 399, Rs 449, or 558 plans will get 4 such internet coupons along with an extended validity of 56 days. The maximum number of 6 coupons will be provided to the select customers who have recharged their number with the Rs 598 and Rs 698 plans with the coupon validity of 84 days.

The decision to roll out the offer appears to be a strategy of the company to make more and more customers use its Airtel Thanks app to recharge their plans instead of using other mobile recharge plans. With the offer of additional data, the company is trying to tap the young customer base which is always short on internet data, more the better.