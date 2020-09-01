Airtel free data coupons expanded to Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans; check details

Now the company has extended the free data coupon offer to a host of other prepaid plans namely Rs 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599 plans.

In an attempt to attract customers with freebies of more internet data, telecom major Airtel has decided to extend the “free data coupon” offer on a number of prepaid plans. In a clever move last year, the company had launched the “free data coupon” offer on select prepaid plans under which customers are provided with additional data coupons apart from the regular benefits of the particular recharge plan. The offer was initially provided to a select number of prepaid plans including the plans of Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 349, Rs 298, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, Rs 598 and Rs 698. Now the company has extended the free data coupon offer to a host of other prepaid plans namely Rs 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599 plans.

Under the terms specified by the company, the customers charging their numbers with Rs 289 plan will receive two coupons of 1 GB data each which they could utilise anytime during the 28 days validity of the plan. The customers recharging their Airtel number with Rs 448 plan will also be entitled to get two coupons of 1 GB data each which they can take in use during the validity of 28 days. On the other hand, the Rs 599 plan will provide four coupons of 1 GB data to the customers and customers can utilise the data coupon anytime during the 56 day validity of the prepaid plan. However, interested customers should note that the offer of free data coupons will only be extended to them if they recharge their plan through the Airtel Thanks app.

In addition to the data coupons on these plans, customers will keep the regular benefits of the plan. The Rs 448 plan comes with unlimited local and STD calling throughout the country along with 100 messages everyday. Customers are also provided 3 GB of internet data everyday throughout the validity of the plan which is 28 days. On the other hand, the Rs 599 plan, customers would be provided with 2 GB of internet data everyday for a period of 56 days. Rest of the facilities including calls and messages remain the same. Both these plans also offer the complimentary Disney+Hotstar subscription to its customers.