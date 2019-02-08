Airtel DTH customer alert! Watch India versus New Zealand T20 match on Star Sports for free

Airtel has begun doling out complimentary access to all the cricket matches played between India and New Zealand to all its DTH subscribers. It comes as the compensation for the temporary service issues the subscribers faced during the migration of tariff plans as per the new TRAI rules. While the dilemma on the channel packs across the DTH platforms persists, Airtel is making sure its subscriber get a respite by watching the underway India versus New Zealand T20 series.

In a tweet by Airtel, the company informed its DTH subscribers that remaining India versus New Zealand T20 matches will be available for free to watch. This means that even if you do not have a subscription to STAR channel pack, which includes STAR Sports suite of sports channels, Airtel will provide you access to the channel free of charge. “Airtel gifts its DTH customers complimentary access to all matches of the India VS New Zealand T20 series,” the tweet reads.

The Airtel DTH subscribers can catch up live matches between India and New Zealand on Star Sports 1 (channel number 277), Star Sports 1 HD (channel number 278), Star Sports 1 Hindi (channel number 281), and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (channel number 282) without paying any charges. The complimentary access ends on February 10, which is also the day for the final cricket event between the two teams.

Airtel was recently rapped by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for causing disruption in the DTH services at the time the new tariff policy went into effect. This meant that no distribution platform operator, or DPO, will issue blackout for the customers while they switch to the new regime of DTH channel tariff. Airtel responded to TRAI explaining what caused the intermission in the services. “Due to massive surge in last-minute requests, particularly on January 31 and February 1, few customers may have experienced some delays in provisioning of channels,” an Airtel spokesperson told IANS.