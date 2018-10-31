Airtel downgrades Rs 99 prepaid recharge, launches new Rs 119 pack to replace benefits

Airtel has made some changes to prepaid recharge portfolio (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has updated its Rs 99 recharge pack to reduce the benefits and launched a new recharge pack to offer the benefits that were previously available at Rs 99, according to a new report. The Airtel Rs 99 prepaid recharge pack was revised a few days back to give 2GB data for a validity of 28 days. The report suggests that it has now been downgraded to provide 1GB data for 10 days while a new recharge pack of Rs 119 has been introduced to give 2GB data for 28 days to select users.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the Rs 99 recharge pack has been modified and now offers only 1GB data for 10 days. There’s no daily limit and the calling benefits continue to remain the same as before. Airtel has also introduced a new Rs 119 recharge pack that now gives 2GB data for 28 days, however, the report says it’s only available to select users. To the other users, it offers 1GB data for 14 day-validity. We can verify the former benefit available at Rs 119.

Airtel Rs 119 recharge pack also gives unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls and 300 SMSes for 28 days. The report further says that the Rs 129 recharge pack has been removed from the recharge pack list on the website and MyAirtel app. The Airtel Rs 129 recharge pack offered 1GB data and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days.

The changes made to the prepaid recharge come a day after Airtel, along with Vodafone Idea, seemingly removed the talk time recharge packs of low values. Except for the Rs 10 top-up recharge, all other talk time recharge packs of Rs 20, Rs 30, and so forth have been removed from all the recharge platforms. Vodafone-Idea has started intimating the users by sending information messages that the talk time plans have been discontinued in favour of new All-in-One Active recharge packs that combine voice and data benefits.