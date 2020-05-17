Jio effect: Airtel now offering double data on Rs 98 pack, other increased benefits to woo customers in lockdown

Airtel ‘s latest move to double the data benefits on the Rs. 98 prepaid plan seems to be targeted at Jio.

Airtel has doubled the data benefits of its prepaid upgrade program for Rs. 98. The contract now comes with 12 GB of high-speed data with a validity of 28 days for customers. The telecom service provider had previously used to provide 6 GB of high-speed data with the contract. This package comes with data benefits only and does not have SMS or call benefits. The telecom company also gives customers more talk-time on Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000 upgrade vouchers.

Airtel ‘s latest move to double the data benefits on the Rs. 98 prepaid plan seems to be targeted at Jio, which has its own Rs. 101 data voucher providing 12 GB of 4G data along with 1000 Jio to non-Jio calling minutes. Jio’s voucher, however, has no validity in itself and lasts until the termination of the departing base plan. In contrast, the prepaid plan offered by Airtel has a validity of 28 days.

Airtel has not made any changes to its prepaid Rs. 48 plan which continues to provide 3 GB data with a validity of 28 days. Jio also has an Rs. 151 “work from home” package which gives you 30 GB of 4G data with a validity of 30 days. Vodafone has a prepaid plan Rs. 98, with a capacity of 6 GB and validity of 28 days. Whether Vodafone will expand its portfolio remains to be seen.

In addition, Airtel also provides extra talk time on its upgrade vouchers Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000. The company that used to sell Rs 423.73 talk time on the Rs 500 recharge now provides Rs 480 speaking time. It has increased the talk time by more than Rs. 110 on the Rs. 1000 recharge. Although it used to have talk time on the recharge for Rs. 847.46, now it offers Rs. 960. If you recharge with Rs. 5,000, instead of the earlier Rs. 4,237 you’ll get a talk time of Rs. 4,800.