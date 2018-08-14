Airtel customers can win free Amazon voucher: Here’s how

Airtel is giving away freebie to its customers

Airtel is celebrating its 23rd anniversary in the country and doling out offers to its subscribers in its anticipation. Airtel customers are being offered Amazon vouchers free of cost that they can use to purchase a range of products on the e-commerce platform. The gift voucher is valid for both the prepaid and postpaid users in all parts of the country, however, there is a catch to get the offer.

Airtel will give away an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 51 to its customers who have subscribed to any plan of Rs 100 or more. This includes all the prepaid and Infinity postpaid plans offering unlimited calls, daily data limits, and SMSes for particular validities. If you are not subscribed to any prepaid or postpaid plan of Rs 100 or more, you won’t be eligible for the gift voucher. However, Airtel says that if a customer buys a recharge worth Rs 100 or more or subscribes to any Infinity postpaid plan over the next 30 days, the free Amazon gift voucher will be activated.

If you are an eligible Airtel customer, you can avail the Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 51 by going to the MyAirtel app where an ‘Airtel Thanks’ banner will be placed. Tapping on the banner will redirect to you to the activation page and the offer will be activated. An Amazon gift voucher will be given that can be redeemed as Amazon Pay balance. It can be used to buy a range of products on Amazon, in addition to mobile recharges, DTH recharges, and utility bill payments available on Amazon Pay.

Commenting on the launch of the Airtel – Amazon offer, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “Our heartfelt thanks to our customers for partnering with us in this 23-year journey to make us India’s leading smartphone network. We are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay in this celebration with our customers. Online shopping is very popular among customers with smartphones. With great data experience on India’s fastest network, our customers can now enjoy added value of recharges and bill payments along with shopping on a wide range of offerings/deals from Amazon.”

Shariq Plasticwala, Director- Amazon Pay India Private Ltd said, “We are excited to partner with Airtel in this celebration. We understand our customers’ needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across platforms they frequently use. With this gift card, Airtel customers can now do their prepaid mobile recharge, pay bills or shop on Amazon.in.”