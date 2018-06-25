Airtel broadband plans get up to 20 per cent cheaper: Discounts on all plans detailed

Airtel has now doled out new offers for its broadband customers

While the mobile tariff war has been fought time and again by the leading telcos, it’s now time for them to heed the offerings in the broadband sector. Much like Jio’s mobile telephony services, the Jio Fiber broadband is set to disrupt the market with its rock-bottom prices when it debuts in the country on a full-scale, but before that happens companies such as Airtel and BSNL are leaving no stone unturned to maximise their services and offers.

Airtel has now doled out new offers for its broadband customers. On the purchase of long-term plans, Airtel is slashing off the total cost. There are two tiers for the long-term subscription. The first one gives the customers a discount of 15 per cent if they buy a six-month subscription of the broadband services, while the second one is for the annual subscription that will offer a discount of 20 per cent.

On its website, Airtel has mentioned the discounts that vary from city to city. In Delhi, Airtel broadband plans start at Rs 899 for a month offering 150GB data at 40Mbps speed. When you pay for the same plan on a six-monthly basis, you will need to shell out Rs 4,600, which brings down the monthly cost to Rs 766. On the yearly subscription, the plan costs Rs 8,600, meaning that you pay Rs 716 per month.

Similarly, the plan at the apex of the chart offering 1200GB at 300Mbps speed costs Rs 2,199 per month. When you pay for six months, this plan costs Rs 11,200, which means that the monthly cost comes down to Rs 1,866 while the yearly subscription is available at Rs 21,100, bringing down the monthly cost to Rs 1,758. Since the plans are different for different regions, customers should check the Airtel website to get the details on the pricing for their location.

Airtel offers 1000GB bonus data on all the plans Rs 1,099 onwards in Delhi, however, in Mumbai all the plans come with bonus data starting with the 500MB add-on. Select broadband plans come with the data rollover facility, as well as subscription of Amazon Prime.