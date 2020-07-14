Airtel brings Verizon’s BlueJeans video conferencing service to India to take on Reliance JioMeet; starts operations as free trial

The Airtel BlueJeans India website is already live with Airtel offering the service as a free trial.

Airtel on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Verizon to bring the latter’s BlueJeans video conferencing service to India. The partnership will allow the homegrown telecom brand to market and sell BlueJeans as Airtel BlueJeans to businesses in India. With it, Airtel will be looking to take on Reliance Jio and its newly launched JioMeet, as well as competition from Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

“This alliance in India will bring Airtel and Verizon together to address the need for seamless and secure business collaboration as organisations move from office-based work to work from anywhere,” Airtel said in a press statement adding that the BlueJeans technology will be fully integrated with its network, including its data centers, to offer enterprise and SMB customers “a state of the art, reliable and secure experience.”

Airtel BlueJeans will initially offer four types of services, including BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams. Airtel is particularly touting the platform’s security and low latency aspects. Some of the privacy safeguards that it is highlighting include meeting lock, randomised meeting IDs, participant passcodes, secure transmission and storage, and fraud detection.

As for quality assurance, Airtel BlueJeans will rely on Airtel’s existing servers inside India to offer “improved quality of service for India-based customers.” Airtel BlueJeans will also offer Dolby Voice audio and HD Video, Airtel has confirmed.

The service will be available across mobile, desktop as well as web browsers (without requiring any software downloads) and will allow users to have en masse video conference calls with up to 50,000 attendees.

The Airtel BlueJeans India website is already live with Airtel offering the service as a free trial, possibly to attract customers, giving them an option to submit their details and start experiencing it within 24 hours. The service will be available for free for three months beyond which Airtel will charge a “competitive” price details of which are unknown at this point of time.