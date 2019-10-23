Airtel best in terms of 4G download speed, Reliance Jio leads in availability

However, it can’t be compared as the methodologies adopted by Opensignal and Trai are different.

When it comes to fourth-generation (4G) download speeds, Bharti Airtel continues to lead whereas in terms of 4G availability, Reliance Jio takes the award, said a report by Opensignal, a UK-based mobile services analytics firm.

Opensignal said Airtel has a score of 10.7 megabit per second (Mbps) in terms of 4G download speed, followed by Vodafone with 9.7 Mbps and Idea at 9.2 Mbps. Jio’s score stood at 6.7 Mbps. Interestingly, Jio always tops in terms of download speed as per monthly data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). However, it can’t be compared as the methodologies adopted by Opensignal and Trai are different.

In terms of 4G availability, Jio once again stood out with an exemplary score of 97.8%. “This means that our users, on average, were connected to 4G services on Jio’s network 97.8% of the time. And it’s remarkable to see such high 4G availability in India, as we often only see this in highly mature markets,” Opensignal said.

The report though said in the past six months, Jio’s score grew by just 0.3 percentage points, whereas Airtel was the biggest gainer as its 4G availability grew by 3.6 percentage points to score 89.2%. “In our last few reports, we have seen the operator improve its 4G availability significantly to close the gap with Jio, by enhancing and upgrading its network in several regions across the country,” the report said.

On the other hand, the newly merged duo — Vodafone and Idea — both remained far behind in this race. While Vodafone’s score grew by a marginal 0.6 percentage points, Idea’s fell by more than four percentage points in our measurements. The 4G availability of Vodafone stood at 76.9% while that of Idea was at 77.4%.

Opensignal has examined the mobile network experience of the five main mobile network operators in India — Airtel, BSNL, Idea, Jio and Vodafone — over a period of 90 days beginning June 1, 2019, across 42 cities covering 76.77 lakh devices.

Due to availability of 4G services most of the time on Jio, Opensignal has found latency experience on its network better in overall score compared to other operators. Latency affects the mobile data experience and lower the latency, the better is the experience on mobile applications, services, video-streaming, calling from apps, etc.