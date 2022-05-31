Airtel announces new All-in-One Xtream Fiber Broadband plans: Price, benefits, and everything to know

Airtel has launched three new broadband plans called Xstream Fiber All-in-One, which provide access to over 350 TV channels and 17 premium over-the-top platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The plans called ‘All-In-One’ start at Rs 699 a month.



The company claims that the broadband plans, which are priced at Rs 699 a month, offer free first-month rental and zero installation cost. Customers will need to purchase a 4K Xstream TV Box to access the TV and OTT content.



The three new broadband plans from the company, which are called Xstream Fiber All-In-One, come with a monthly rental of Rs.699, Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 1,599. They offer unlimited data with a fair usage rate of 3333GB.



The broadband plans provide access to the Xstream Premium, which includes 14 over-the-top (OTT) apps, such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, and the Hungama Play. They also come with access to over 350 TV channels. The company’s 4K Xstream TV Box, which costs around Rs.2,000 one time, is also available for purchase.



“Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs,” said Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel, in a prepared statement. “Through these bundle offers we plan to offer our discerning customers great value, convenience, and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience.”



The difference between the three plans is that the Rs.699 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime, while the Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,599 plans respectively provide access to Netflix also in addition to the other OTT sites. The speed for the Rs 699 plan is 40 Mbps, for the Rs 1099 plan is 200 Mbps and for the highest Rs 1,599 plan is 300 Mbps.