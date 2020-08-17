Airtel announces limited-time offer of additional 1000GB Xstream broadband data; how to avail

The deal is not available on certain plans, however.

Airtel Xtream offer: Airtel is giving an additional data of 1,000 GB with Xstream broadband! The Indian telecom giant has announced that as a part of the Independence Day deal, Airtel would be giving an additional data of 1,000 GB with the purchase of a new Xstream Fiber Home Broadband service connection. It is a limited time offer and the deal would be available to customers in all the top cities.

The deal is not available on certain plans, however. Plans offering unlimited data and those which provide prepaid broadband will not be eligible as the basis for this offer, the company said. Wherever eligible, the additional data would remain valid for a period of six months, the company said.

Airtel’s Xstream Fiber Home Broadband plans begin at a price of Rs 799 a month, and the giant offers the benefits of Airtel Thanks with the plans, including a 12-month subscription for Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream content along with Wynk Music. According to Airtel, Xtream fiber broadband offers a speed of up to 1 gbps.

The telecom giant had launched the Xstream Fiber broadband connection in September last year in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Indore. Earlier this year, this facility was extended to an additional 25 cities.

The company had recently announced that the customers of the Airtel Digital TV who also own the Xstream Fiber connection could upgrade to the Xstream Box for a security amount of Rs 1,500, which would be refundable. This offer would be available to all users of Airtel Digital TV set-top box, irrespective of whether they have SD or HD subscription. The users would have to purchase the Rs 452-content pack, however, to avail the offer, along with a minimum Fiber broadband connection plan of Rs 799.