Airtel 5G Plus: How to check if your phone is ready for free 5G upgrade

Airtel this week officially launched its 5G services dubbed Airtel 5G Plus in eight cities in India. The 5G service is currently only available in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The company has further mentioned that “the 5G smartphone will work seamlessly on both Airtel 5G Plus and 4G networks.”

Airtel has put out a list of the smartphones which will support the 5G network in India. It has been noted that users with iPhone 12, 13 and 14 are facing issues in changing to 5G service. It is expected that soon Apple will release a software update which will help in this process.

Here’s how you can check if your smartphone has got the 5G upgrade:

Open the Airtel Thanks app.

If you are located in any one of the eight cities mentioned above, then you will see a banner with 5G Plus written on it.

Click on the banner asking to ‘check if your smartphone is eligible for 5G.’

As soon as you will click on the banner, you will be redirected towards a different page.

If your location is turned off, the app will ask for your permission to turn it on.

Airtel will then check if you are located in a 5G-ready city and that the handset is compatible and has the software update for 5G.

If your device passes both checks, Airtel will ask you to go to Settings> Network page on your smartphone and choose the 5G option.

Once all of this is done, you will automatically be shifted to 5G if you are in the 5G area.

