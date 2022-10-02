Airtel 5G is live, here’s how to activate it and everything else to know | Tech Tips

Airtel has claimed to cover most metro cities by March 2023 and a nationwide network by March 2024.

Bharti Airtel’s Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal launched 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) on Saturday. The world’s second biggest telco’s 5G services are now available in select cities of India. The company further claims to build a nationwide network by March 2024.

In which cities is Airtel 5G available?

Initially or in the first phase, Airtel 5G is now available in eight cities – including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Siliguri.

The second biggest telco has claimed to cover most metro cities by March 2023 and a nationwide network by March 2024.

How to check if your area and phone is compatible with 5G?

The users can check the 5G availability in their area, along with the phone’s 5G compatibility with the Airtel Thanks app – which is available for both Android & iOS smartphones.

Note: You will need a 5G compatible smartphone to use 5G service, other than that – Airtel has launched 5G services in select cities, therefore – it might not be available in your city as of now.

How to enable 5G on your smartphone?

Tap on the Settings app on your smartphone

Navigate to Connections or Mobile Network option

Network Mode > Select 5G/4G/3G/2G option

If your area is serviceable and your smartphone supports 5G connectivity, a 5G logo will be shown to you, at the top.

Airtel is reported to have spent over Rs 43,084 to acquire spectrum at the 5G auctions held earlier this year. Airtel claims to offer 30 times the 4G’s speed with its new 5G.

The 6th India Mobile Congress was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was attended by Vodafone Idea’s Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani as well. Akash Ambani was also present at the event, as Jio’s Chairman. Jio 5G services will launch in India by October end starting with four key metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata with pan-India coverage expected by December 2023.