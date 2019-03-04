Airtel 4G recharge: Check these mind-boggling data plans

Airtel 4G data recharge plan: Bharti Airtel is locked in a fierce competition along with Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea to capture the 4G market in India. Airtel has come up with a number of data recharge packs to woo customers. Airtel has termed these 4G plas as “best selling unlimited packs”. These Airtel packs are prepaid plans and range from Rs 199 to Rs 509.

Check out the best Airtel data recharge plans:

Rs 199 unlimited 4G recharge pack

Airtel is providing unlimited Local and STD calls in this plan. Customers will get unlimited incoming calls during roaming. The data pack also provides unlimited outgoing calls during roaming. Customers will get 100 local or national SMS per day. Customers need to pay Rs 199 for the pack which will have a validity of 28 days. Under this pack, customers will get 1.5 GB of 4G data per day.

Rs 399 unlimited 4G recharge pack

Airtel is providing unlimited roaming incoming calls and roaming outgoing calls. Customers will get unlimited Local and STD calls. Customers will get 100 local or national SMS per day. Customers will get 1 GB of 4G data per day. The cost of the pack is Rs 399, and it is valid for 84 days.

Rs 448 unlimited 4G recharge pack

Airtel is providing unlimited Local and STD calls, roaming Incoming calls and roaming outgoing calls. Customers will get 100 SMS per day and will have a validity 82 days. Customers will get 1.5 GB per day. This Airtel pack will cost you Rs 448.

Rs 509 unlimited 4G recharge pack

Airtel has also launched 4G data plans at Rs 509. The recharge pack is valid for 90 days. Customers will get unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited roaming incoming calls and roaming outgoing calls. Customers will get 1.4 GB per day for 90 days.