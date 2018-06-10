Airtel 149 vs Jio 149 vs Idea 199 vs Vodafone 199: Prepaid packs compared

Airtel has revamped its Rs 149 Prepaid Pack, will likely force JIO to make a few changes in its plans.

Ever since Jio entered the Indian market, it has created a storm, challenging already established players. Telecom major Airtel is, however, giving a tough competition to the Mukesh Ambani-owned company from time to time. And the way Airtel has revamped its Rs 149 Prepaid Pack, will likely force JIO to make a few changes in its plans. Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan, which now offers as much as 2GB internet data every day for 28 days. This mounts up to a whopping 56GB internet data every month. Earlier, with a recharge of Rs 149, you would have got 1GB of internet data every day for 28 days.

However, before you go ahead and recharge the prepaid pack with Airtel, there are certain things to keep in mind. As of now, the revised plan is only limited to a certain set of users. Airtel is likely to roll out the plan on a much larger scale, to cover the majority of its users in the days to come, reported TelecomTalk. They also reported that a lot of users with the same plan are only offered 1GB of data for the entire 28 days validity period.

Jio prepaid recharge pack: Rs 149

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan, which is pegged at the same price as Airtel’s. Jio’s prepaid pack of Rs 149 offers 1.5GB of internet data every day for 28 days. That means a total of 42GB of internet data is on offer from Jio, while Airtel fetches 56Gb of internet data at the same price. If you further divide the amount with the data on offer, Jio’s offer amounts to Rs 3.5 per GB, while Airtel Rs 149 plan which offers 56GB data for 28 days, will bring down the price per GB to Rs 2.66.

Idea prepaid recharge pack: Rs 199

While Jio gives a tough competition to Airtel’s new offering, Idea, on the other hand, also manages to offer some respite for their customers. With a recharge of Rs 199 with Idea, a prepaid user can get 1.4GB of internet data per day along with unlimited local/STD/Roaming calls. A user can also get 100 SMS every day. The company has another Rs 179 pack that fetches 1GB of internet every day.

Vodafone prepaid recharge pack: Rs 199

Vodafone has a few options up its sleeves. With a recharge of Rs 199, you will get, unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls within India. This will be paired up with a 1.4 GB 4G/3G data offering per day. A user will also get 100 SMS per day for 28 days.