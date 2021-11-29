AirPower maybe dead but Apple hasn’t given up on making a multi-device charger: Report

The reverse wireless charging feature has been a rumoured for the iPhone for years now, but is yet to come to fruition.

Apple remains committed to a multi-device charger despite the failure of its AirPower experiment a few years ago. The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on developing a multi-device charger apart from short- and long-distance wireless charging technology as it charts out a future course where major devices can charge each other, Bloomberg reported.

This isn’t the first time that Bloomberg has reported on Apple’s work to develop multi-device inductive charging. According to a report in June, Apple was developing a multi-device inductive charging mat as a spiritual successor to the AirPower experiment.

Writing in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reported that Apple was still working on the multi-device charger. However, the new device would be different than the current MagSafe Duo, which is separate Apple Watch and iPhone chargers stitched together.

The MagSafe Charger’s magnets snap onto the iPhone and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi charging and can be used to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later, apart from AirPods models with wireless charging case.

The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Gurman also wrote that Apple was continuing its work on short- and long-distance wireless charging technology. This technology is truly wireless, unlike the current inductive “wireless” technology available now.

The Bloomberg reporter believes Apple imagines a future where each of its major products can charge each other.

The reverse wireless charging feature has been a rumoured for the iPhone for years now, but is yet to come to fruition. In theory, this technology would allow users to charge their Apple Watch or AirPods on the go just by placing those on the back of their iPhone.