AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with 2x noise cancellation, bigger battery launched at Rs 26,900

Apple has finally unveiled a refreshed version of original AirPods Pro which was announced in 2019. The new AirPods Pro 2 come with H2 chip for enhanced connectivity, new low distortion driver, personalised spatial audio for more immersive audio and 2x better noise cancellation. There’s also adaptive transparency that reduces the sound of loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, offering cleaner and more immersive audio.

Apple says that the new AirPods Pro 2 come with a bigger battery than its predecessor offering 6 hours on a single charge, a 33% increase from the original Air Pods Pro. The new airpods will let users access the touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem along with a ear tip size for a better fit.

The premium AirPods Pro second-gen come with a new sweat and water-resistant charging chase with Find My support feature. It has a lanyard loop5 so it’s always within reach.This case can be charged using a Lightning cable, a MagSafe charger, a Qi charger and now even with an Apple Watch charger. With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker that sends out loud tones making it easier to locate.

With the charging case, the earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time. Apple says that new Airpods Pro 2 offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.

The earbud is powered by H2 chip inside which is said to offer better acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro. The Transparency mode in the device lets user stay connected to and aware of the world around them. The Apple Airpods Pro 2 also come with quicker pairing abilities. Apple suggests user to pair AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with an Apple device running the latest operating system software for accessing its full functionality.

The AirPods Pro 2 will be available to order for Rs 26900. Pre-orders begin September 9 with availability from September 23. AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning charging case are now available for Rs 19900. AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe charging case cost Rs 20900.