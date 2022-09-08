AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds announced with 2x noise cancellation, bigger battery

Apple has finally unveiled a refreshed version of original AirPods Pro which was announced in 2019. The new AirPods Pro 2 come with H2 chip for enhanced connectivity, new low distortion driver, personalised spatial audio for more immersive audio and 2x better noise cancellation. There’s also adaptive transparency that reduces the sound of harsh environmental noise by reacting to high-decibel noises in the environment. The capacitive touch on touch controls lets you control volume with a swipe. Apple says that the new AirPods Pro 2 come with a bigger battery than its predecessor offering 6 hours on a single charge, a 33% increase from the original Air Pods Pro.

The premium AirPods Pro second-gen come with a new charging chase with Find My support feature and an inbuilt speaker for easy tracking of the earbuds. You can also expect a better fit with the earbuds as they come with small ear tips giving them a compact look overall. The case can be charged using a Lightning cable, or a Qi charger or even an Apple Watch charger. With the charging case, the earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time.

The AirPods Pro 2 will cost $249. Pre-orders begin September 9 with availability from September 23.