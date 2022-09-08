AirPods Pro 2 rough-cut: From H2 chip for enhanced connectivity to personalised spatial audio, all the top features

The wait for next gen of AirPods Pro is finally over. After months of rumours and hype, the world finally got to see the new AirPods Pro 2 in its full glory at the Apple Far Out event. The new AirPods Pro 2 is an upgrade to the original AirPods Pro which was launched in 2019.

Design and performance: The premium wireless earbuds come with new Apple H2 wireless chip which Apple says will help the device cancel out up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.

“The brand-new H2 chip carries out more functions than ever, using computational algorithms to deliver even smarter noise cancellation, superior three-dimensional sound and more efficient battery life – all at once,” says Apple.

The makers have also added some upgrades to the Transparency Mode that keeps you aware of the surroundings and reduce more external noise. Apple has introduced touch controls in AirPods Pro 2 which is one of the major features to look forward to. It lets user access touch control for media playback and volume adjustments from the stem of the earbuds with swipe gesture. You can swipe up or down to adjust volume, press to play and pause music or answer and end calls or hold to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency.

There’s also a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier that along with the H2 chip offer low distortion during playback. The new AirPods Pro will ship with four pairs of silicone tips including and an extra-small size to fit almost all size of ears. Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with adaptive transparency which Apple says reduces loud noises like siren or power tools at 48,000 times per second. The AirPods come with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking support. Additionally, you’ll be able to use your iPhone’s camera to create a custom spatial audio profile.

Battery and charging: Apple AirPods Pro 2 will also come with brand new MagSafe Charging Case that is sweat- and water-resistant. It has built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to locate. You can recharge the MagSafe Charging Case with an Apple Watch charger, a MagSafe charger, a Lightning connector or a Qi‑certified charger. The case comes with a new U1 chip that enables Find My with Precision Finding for the case, so you can exactly locate it.

AirPods Pro claims to offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation.

Price and availability: The pre-orders for AirPods Pro 2 start from September 9 with availability from September 23. It will cost Rs 26900 to the buyers.

