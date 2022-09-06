AirPods Pro 2 launch with iPhone 14 at Far Out event: Everything we know about Apple’s premium wireless earbuds from rumours

Apple at its big Apple Far Out event is expected to launch new Airpods Pro 2- an upgrade to the original Airpods Pro that were launched in 2019. The new premium earbuds are expected to receive an upgrade in design, battery life and better noise cancellation abilities.

While the original Airpods Pro come with very small stem, the upcoming Airpods Pro 2 is said to get rid of the stem completely. The new earbuds could look more compact and look more rounded. They’re expected to come with skin-detect sensors as opposed to the optical sensors in the current Airpods Pro. According to famous Leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, the second generation of Airpods Pro could feature a new form factor. A separate rumour suggests 46mm tall, 54mm wide, and 21mm thick dimension of the device. There are separate reports hinting at two different sizes for Airpods Pro 2. The earbud is said to sport an in-ear wing tip design.

Rumours have it that the upcoming Apple earbuds could focus on fitness usage using upgraded sensors and exercise tracking features. The expected fitness features are heart rate monitor, activity tracker, calories tracker.

Airpods lover can also expect several iOS 14-introduced features like automatic switching, Dolby Atmos support, and spatial audio that offers a theatre-like experience to users. The device is also said to come with Headphones Accommodation for frequency adjustments and sound amplification. The device will most likely pack in the next generation of Apple’s H1 processor. According to a report by The Verge, the AirPods Pro 2 could come with either Apple’s Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) or Bluetooth 5.2 support for better sound quality. The ALAC would allow playback music at a higher quality. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones, three new smartwatches and Apple Airpods Pro 2 at its Far Out event on September 7.

