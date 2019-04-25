Air Tamer A310 review: Now, a wearable air purifier

Published: April 25, 2019 2:34:43 AM

Air Tamer emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away from your personal space giving you a zone of cleaner, healthier air

Company officials say that the ultra-compact design of the Air Tamer makes it easy to carry and simple to use. One can wear it around the neck and commute freely.

Air quality in most of the major cities in India is alarming, which is a serious health hazard. Data released by IQAir AirVisual and Greenpeace indicates that a majority of the world’s most polluted cities are in India; the country dominates the ranking, with 15 out of the 20 cities, with worst pollution. While existing air purifiers work when we are indoors, here is a wearable air purifier that helps consumers breathe clean air on-the-go. Called Air Tamer A310, this wearable device is FCC certified and is priced at Rs 9,999. It is available on e-commerce platform GlobalKart.com.

Company officials say that the ultra-compact design of the Air Tamer makes it easy to carry and simple to use. One can wear it around the neck and commute freely. It is charged with a standard USB cable available in-the box. It does not have any filter that has to be replaced periodically.

Air Tamer not only cleanses the air but also, sterilises the surroundings up to 97.5% by eliminating the viruses within seconds. Its ionic technology emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away from your personal space. The air purifier’s electrostatic purification system creates a 3-feet sphere of cleaner, healthier air around your head. It cleans the air of atomic sized pollutants that traditional air purifiers leave behind.
Equipped with Power Boost technology, the Air Tamer provides nine times more cleaning power than its competitors, company officials inform. Over 2 million negative ions are emitted from the Air Tamer every second. These negative ions attach themselves to air particles like allergens, viruses, etc., in the air and negatively charge those particles. These negatively charged particles get attracted to positively charged surfaces in the surroundings, rather than continuing their way towards the breathing passage of an individual.

Overall, the Air Tamer promises to be a good preventive solution to chronic ailments which stem from exposure to poor air quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,999

