Air pollution: Mi Air Purifier 3 with real-time AQI measurement, OLED touchscreen launched

Mi Air Purifier 3 has been launched in India

As major parts of India choke on polluted air, Xiaomi has launched its Mi Air Purifier 3 in India as the successor of the Mi Air Purifier 2S. Mi Air Purifier 3 is based on triple-layer filtration and comes with a ‘True HEPA’ filter. The HEPA filter is sandwiched between a primary filter that removes PM10 pollutants from the air and an activated carbon filter that removes toxic substances and foul odour indoors. Xiaomi claims the life-span of HEPA filter ranges from 3-6 months and thereafter it is required to be replaced with a new filter. The launch of the Mi Air Purifier 3 comes close on the heels of Mi Air Purifier 2C that costs Rs 6,499.

Mi Air Purifier 3 Price in India

The Mi Air Purifier 3 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 on Mi.com. Xiaomi has listed the HEPA filter at Rs 2,199 on the official website. The Mi Air Purifier 3 will retail on Amazon and Flipkart a day after its launch on Mi.com i.e. November 7. In addition to Mi Air Purifier 3, Xiaomi’s line-up of air purifiers comprises of Mi Air Purifier 2C, which is available at Rs 6,499.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel, Pixel XL to receive final update in December: What users should know

Mi Air Purifier 3 Specifications

The Mi Air Purifier 3, which is the third generation of the popular air purifier that was first released in 2014, offers better performance when compared to its earlier peers from the same brand. With Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380m³/h, the latest air purifier from Xiaomi can cover an area of up to 484 square feet, which is quite a large space and translates to rooms as large as 22ft x 22ft in terms of carpet area. Simply put, Mi Mi Air Purifier 3 can cover large apartment living rooms. Nevertheless, CADR is the international standard for measuring the effectiveness of air purifiers, it is the effective coverage that takes into account factors such as room height and plot ratio.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 sports a 360-degree cylindrical filter that is designed for better air suction from all the directions. It features a touch-enabled OLED display that let you monitor air quality index (AQI) in real-time. In terms of connectivity, the air purifier is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be connected to the Mi Home app allowing real-time AQI monitoring.