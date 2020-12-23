AI Vision: Wearable AI helps the visually impaired see in real-time

OrCam is set to launch its new model of OrCam MyEye in India soon, which will include existing features, and an additional next-level AI Smart Reading capability.

Here is a new, life changing technology to help the visually impaired. We are talking about Israel-based OrCam that is on a mission to harness the power of artificial vision by incorporating pioneering technology into a wearable platform which improves the lives of individuals who are visually impaired or have reading difficulties. Its innovation is called OrCam MyEye, a revolutionary voice activated device that attaches to virtually any pair of glasses. It can instantly read to you text from a book, smartphone screen or any other surface, recognise faces, help you shop on your own, work more efficiently, and live a more independent life.

Whether it is about reading a book, or directing the device through a voice command to only read the vegetarian items from a menu or the total of a monthly phone bill—using OrCam’s next-level Smart Reading feature—the company is focused on making Artificial Intelligence (AI) intuitive and applicable in real-time to improve independent living for those with a variety of impairments, ranging from vision loss to language processing disorders, aphasia, hearing loss and more, says Liron Rosenbaum, Asia director of business development, OrCam Technologies. “OrCam MyEye is the world’s most advanced wearable assistive technology device for those who are blind or visually impaired, translating the visual world into audio to help them better navigate the workplace, educational setting, and inside and outside of home with increased independence,” he explains.

The device reads printed and digital text aloud— from any surface— and seamlessly recognises faces, identifies consumer products, barcodes, colours, money notes and more, all in real time. Its user-friendly design features wireless, intuitive operation and has been compacted into a gadget the size of a finger.

The lightweight device (22.5g), sits on the frame of a user’s eyeglasses and can be operated using intuitive gestures, voice commands, or by simply following the wearer’s gaze. “All data is processed offline, without requiring an internet connection—resulting in real time audio communication of vital visual information while ensuring data privacy,” says Rosenbaum.

OrCam has developed its concept of “AI as a companion” to empower visually impaired people in their day-to-day lives with its OrCam MyEye wearable device.

Earlier this year, it launched the OrCam Read, a first-of-its-class AI-driven digital reader, designed to support those with reading challenges such as dyslexia and other language processing disorders, those with mild to moderate low vision, as well as those who experience reading fatigue.

OrCam is taking its first steps into the Indian market and is focusing on B2B partnerships with local players in the fields of low vision and medical devices, in addition to domestic eye clinics. “Each of the partners OrCam has engaged with is hand-picked based on their ability to provide the best pre- and after-sales services for our customers in India,” says Rosenbaum. “OrCam, together with our local partners, started initial discussions with central and state governments in order to make OrCam devices accessible through government funding and subsidies to those who do not have the financial means to afford them.”

At present, OrCam is focusing on larger cities, namely Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, but given the size of the Indian market it is looking forward to having more partners to push its products in the country. The company is also working with private eye clinics such as Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in southern India and with public eye hospitals including Aravind Eye Hospital.

OrCam is set to launch its new model of OrCam MyEye in India soon, which will include existing features, and an additional next-level AI Smart Reading capability. “Together with the launch of the new OrCam MyEye in India, we will launch our recent innovation, the OrCam Read, which is a hand-held digital reading device tailor made for people with reading challenges, as well as the elderly,” adds Rosenbaum.