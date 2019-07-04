AI Solutions: Making real estate firms smart

As a product, Edge is much more than a traditional CRM because it seamlessly links all the dots in the entire lifecycle of a sale, starting from lead generation and going beyond final closure and mortgage facilitation.

Homegrown proptech firm Square Yards has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-enabled enterprise technology solution, called Edge, to empower the sales and distribution functions of other real estate entities like developers and large brokerage houses, in India and selected international markets. The full stack solution gives enterprises access to Square Yards’ proprietary tools and automated workflows for their sales, marketing, transactions, mortgage and post sales service functions.

Tanuj Shori, founder & CEO, Square Yards, said, “Licensing our battlefield tested technology to enterprises provides us with an opportunity to gain a strong foothold within our principals’ ecosystem. The goal is to equip them with best in class technology, help improve their sales velocity and make them more productive and efficient. We foresee at least 100 such implementations for our technology by the end of this financial year.”

As a product, Edge is much more than a traditional CRM because it seamlessly links all the dots in the entire lifecycle of a sale, starting from lead generation and going beyond final closure and mortgage facilitation. To make complex sales processes easy, Edge employs a series of pre-built real estate workflows, powerful dashboards and a white labelled mobile app to provide full visibility and control of an enterprise’s sales and marketing operations. Its AI enabled engine anticipates best-win probabilities and uses sophisticated Machine Learning algorithms for lead assignments, re-assignments, lead quality scoring and automated follow-ups by considering a multitude of inputs such as customer demographics, their relationship history and related contextual information parameters.

Edge also includes modules for complete digitalisation of workflows for site operations, online inventory booking engines and digital mortgage applications, which are integrated with central credit bureaus, identity and income verification services.

As a technology company reinventing the real estate and mortgage spaces, Square Yards deploys some of the smartest tech tools that are built in-house.