AI skills training: Intel boosts artificial intelligence ecosystem in India

India ranks amongst the top three countries in the world in Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, among top three in AI research, top nine when it comes to AI specialists, and top 20 on the AI Readiness Index. The demand for advanced AI-related technologies has the potential to unlock a trillion-dollar opportunity for India. Intel recognises that the complexity of bringing AI from model to real-world deployment takes a mix of established and novel hardware and software solutions and is committed to collaborating with the AI community to accelerate discoveries and make meaningful progress in how it uses AI to add value to our work and lives.

Intel AI DevCamp (Intel AIDC) is one such effort to put AI tools into the hands of scientists, developers, analysts, and engineers. The event also serves as a showcase of innovation being driven in collaboration with industry leaders. This year, Wipro demonstrated Intel AI-powered use cases such a medical image segmentation and diagnosis, the detection of anomalies in pipelines, and detection of surface cracks in high-rise buildings, bridges and complex structures.

As a part of its commitment to boost the AI ecosystem, Intel hosted in Bengaluru its AI DevCamp for the second time. Built by AI practitioners, the conference included an AI developer workshop providing 150 developers hands-on experience using Intel’s AI hardware and software portfolio. Intel also announced that it has trained more than 1,50,000 developers, students and professors across 150 organisations in the country over the past two years.

Prakash Mallya, vice-president & managing director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India, said, “With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI. In addition to training 150,000 developers, students and professors, we have also trained 50% of our employees across functions in India on the basic concepts of AI with the goal to have the majority of our employees trained by the end of the year.”