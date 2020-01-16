AI and ML in your personal devices: Paving the way for next data decade

In 2020, CIOs will make data visibility a top IT imperative because after all, data is what makes the flywheel of innovation spin.

THE YEAR 2020 brings new challenges and trends for the technology industry. Dell Technologies India president and managing director Alok Ohrie remarks: “The ongoing digital revolution has led to a massive wave of connected intelligent devices. This connected ecosystem, with applications spanning across industries such as banking, healthcare and manufacturing, is forming what is now deemed as ‘the edge’. This technological innovation has led to an exponential growth in data and compute power.”

Year 2020 is the beginning of “what we at Dell Technologies are calling the Next Data Decade,” he says. Here’s a look at Dell Technologies’ 2020 predictions with new breakthroughs and technology trends which will set the tone for what’s to come over the next 10 years.

Need to keep IT simple

We’ve got a lot of data on our hands – Big Data, meta data, structured and unstructured data—data living in clouds, in devices at the edge, in core data centres. But organisations are struggling to ensure the right data is moving to the right place at the right time. They lack data visibility – the ability for IT teams to quickly access and analyse the right data—as there are too many systems and services woven throughout the IT infrastructure. In 2020, CIOs will make data visibility a top IT imperative because after all, data is what makes the flywheel of innovation spin.

We will see organisations accelerate their digital transformation by simplifying and automating their IT infrastructure and consolidating systems and services into holistic solutions that enable more control and clarity. Consistency in architectures, orchestration and service agreements will open new doors for data management—and that ultimately gives data the ability to be used as part of AI and Machine Learning to fuel IT automation.

Cloud co-existence continues

The idea that public and private clouds can and will co-exist becomes a clear reality in 2020. Multi-cloud IT strategies supported by hybrid cloud architectures will play a key role in ensuing organisations have better data management and visibility, while also ensuring that their data remains accessible and secure. IDC predicted that by 2021, over 90% of enterprises worldwide will rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, several public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

SaaS model to grow bigger

SaaS and cloud consumption models are increasingly being adopted, providing organisations with the flexibility to pay for what they use, as they go. In 2020, flexible consumption and as-a-service options will accelerate rapidly as organisations seize the opportunity to transform into software-defined and cloud-enabled IT.

Edge expands into the enterprise

The edge is emerging in many places and it’s going to expand with enterprise organisations leading the way. 5G connectivity is creating new use cases and possibilities for healthcare, financial services, education and industrial manufacturing. As a result, SD-WAN and software-defined networking solutions become a core thread of a holistic IT infrastructure solution—ensuring massive data workloads can travel at speed—securely—between edge, core and cloud environments. Open networking solutions will prevail over proprietary as organisations recognise the way to successfully manage and secure data for the long haul requires the flexibility and agility that only open software defined networking can deliver.