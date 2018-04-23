Ahead of OnePlus 6 launch, company offers 6000 Avengers movie tickets

Following the announcement of its collaboration with Disney, OnePlus is giving its community in India an opportunity to watch the movie by giving out over 6000 complimentary movie tickets. (IE)

Following the announcement of its collaboration with Disney, OnePlus is giving its community in India an opportunity to watch the movie by giving out over 6000 complimentary movie tickets. The tickets to the action-packed spectacle will go live later this week, in partnership with Paytm. The movie is a first of several unique engagements planned for the OnePlus community to celebrate the association with Disney, giving OnePlus users one more reason to come together and enjoy the much awaited movie.

OnePlus community members across cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad, can avail the tickets by following these easy steps:

• Step 1: Visit oneplus.in and register your OnePlus IMEI number (If you have registered your IMEI previously, you can skip this step).Choose your city and click ‘Get It’ button & your ticket coupon code will be generated (Depending on availability)

• Step 2: Once the ticket coupon code is generated, follow the link to the Paytm website, to select from the available shows and complete the checkout process

During the checkout process on Paytm, Re. 1/- would be charged as token processing fee towards the complimentary snacks including popcorn and cold drink with every movie ticket and will be given as cashback, post the transaction.

Fans can watch Avengers: Infinity War, at the following theatres across 10 cities in India – PVR ICON Infiniti Mall Versova MUMBAI, PVR Pune Market City (Pune), PVR Kukatpally Forum Mall (Hyderabad), PVR Elante Mall (Chandigarh), PVR Ampa Mall (Chennai), Cinemax Mani Square Mall (Kolkata), PVR DLF Mall of India (Delhi NCR), PVR Forum Mall (Bangalore) and PVR Lulu Mall (Kochi), PVR Acropolis (Ahmedabad). (Businesswire-India)