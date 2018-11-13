Ahead of Mirzapur release, Amazon Prime Video adds Hindi language support: How to enable

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 5:27 PM

Aiming to bring next 100 million users to its Prime Membership from India, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced it has added a Hindi language user interface (UI) to its search, navigation and customer support.

Amazon, Amazon prime, Prime Video, Prime Video in Hindi, Hindi language support, Amazon Hindi language support, technology newsThe Hindi language support will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com.

Aiming to bring next 100 million users to its Prime Membership from India, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced it has added a Hindi language user interface (UI) to its search, navigation and customer support. The Hindi language support will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com.

“As Prime Video’s customer base expands across India, we believe it becomes important to not just offer content in local languages, but to also give customers the option to access the Prime Video app and website in their language of choice,” Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement. “We are delighted to make Prime Video available in Hindi, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging experience on our service,” Gandhi added.

The growing selection of Prime Video’s content can also be watched with descriptions and subtitles in Hindi language. Members who choose to switch to Hindi experience on Prime Video can select Hindi language option from the settings menu of their Prime Video app for iOS and Android devices or personal computers via PrimeVideo.com and also through connected devices like smart TVs, gaming consoles such as Xbox One and PS3.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Ahead of Mirzapur release, Amazon Prime Video adds Hindi language support: How to enable
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition