Ahead of Microsoft’s Surface hardware event, image, features of 13-inch Surface Pro 8 leaked

Surface Pro 8: The launch of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is likely to be launched this week and just ahead of the event, a leak has revealed what can be expected from the laptop. A Twitter account by the name Shadow_Leak on Sunday published a picture of the purported Surface Pro 8 from an apparent retail listing. As per the claims of the Twitter user, the laptop would have a new 13-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, along with narrow bezels as well as two Thunderbolt ports.

Last week, it had been reported that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will not have USB-A ports, and instead, it would be fitted with Thunderbolt and USB-C. It had also been stated that the 120Hz displays were being tested by the tech giant for its Surface Pro lineup. While there is no confirmation as to whether there is any credibility to these leaks or not, they do line up with the reports so far.

As per the Shadow_Leaks or Sam, the Surface Pro 8 could have the 11th-gen Intel Core processor, along with Windows 11, 120 Hz refresh rate for a 13-inch display with narrow bezels, dual Thunderbolt interfaces as well as replaceable SSD hard drives.

If the leak is to be believed about the removable SSD hard drives, then the Surface Pro 8 will match with Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 4 and business-only Surface Pro 7 plus laptops. Removable SSDs make it easier for businesses to swap out these hard drives.

A Surface hardware event is being conducted by Microsoft on September 22, i.e. Wednesday, and it is expected that the Surface Pro 8 will be announced by Redmond at the event. Along with this, Surface Go 3, an updated Surface Pro X, successor to Android-based Surface Duo and newly designed Surface Book 4 are also expected to be announced at the event which is scheduled to take place at 8:30 pm India time on Wednesday.