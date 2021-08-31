After Xiaomi, Realme hikes smartphone prices in India: Check details

The company revised pricing of its known models in the recent past

The prices of certain Realme phones like Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s has been hiked in India by up to Rs 1,500. While the Realme C21 (2021) has received a Rs 300 price hike, the Realme C21 and Realme C25s prices have increased by Rs 500. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, on the other hand, have received Rs 1,500 price hikes. The updated prices will be reflected in both online stores like Flipkart and Realme.com as well as offline.

Realme 8 price in India

Realme 8 price in India has been revised to Rs 15,999 from Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 8 is now priced at Rs 16,999 from Rs 15,499. Further, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8 is priced more than a thousand rupees at Rs 17,999 from Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,499 from Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. All the variants have a price hike of Rs 1,500. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 8 is now priced at Rs 16,499 from Rs 14,999 and Rs 18,499 from Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) is now available at Rs 7,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant from Rs 6,999. The 4GB + 64GB model has also received a hiked pricing of Rs 8,799, up from Rs 8,499.

Realme C21, Realme C25s price in India

Realme C21 and Realme C25s both have smartphone prices that were hiked by Rs 500. The Realme C21 price has precisely been increased to Rs 8,999 from Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 9,999 from Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

The Realme C25s, is available now at Rs. 10,999, up from Rs. 10,499, for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model that is up from Rs. 11,499. The revision has come into effect starting Sunday, August 29. The price hike was implemented due to the rice in price of the components of the phone.

Realme, one of the smartphone marker leaders has earlier revised prices across all segments as well. The company revised pricing of its known models in the recent past, with the most recent change reported in June when price of Realme C25s was hiked by Rs. 500.