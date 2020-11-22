After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka decides to ban online gaming; here is why

The final decision will come regarding the ban once a meeting will be held with senior officials in related departments and suggestions from other states.

Online gaming, enjoyed by many youngsters, has now become a cause of concern for many in Indian states. Games that are supposed to be fun have now turned into addiction to an extent that the state governments are stepping in to take measures. In a recent announcement by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, the state is deciding on imposing a ban on online games very soon. As per a report by ANI, the state home minister’s statement has come at a time when people have started to lose their “hard-earned money” due to this addiction. The minister said this taking in account multiple complaints filed by parents across the state.

According to Bommai, the state has taken this in serious consideration and is likely to ban online gaming, which the minister believes can be called gambling. He added that due to online gaming, many young people along with some elders have indulged themselves into online gaming to an extent that many families have started losing their income to these games. The final decision will come regarding the ban once a meeting will be held with senior officials in related departments and suggestions from other states. The move is expected to be a good one and the consideration is already being appreciated by states like Tamil Nadu.

It is to note that not two days ago, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an ordinance stating a ban on online gaming. If not followed, a fine of up to Rs 5,000 along with imprisonment of up to six months will be put in place. Other than Tamil Nadu, neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also imposed a ban on some online games and gambling. In terms of gambling, while it’s been banned across the country, there are ten states that have their own lottery system. These are Punjab, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim. These states have rather strict control over the tickets that are printed as well as distribution of prize money.