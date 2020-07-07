After ShareIt ban, Kashmiri MBA student develops alternative file transferring app

Wani has also developed apps which facilitate VPN connections as well as photo collage tools. (Image: Screengrab)

ShareIt alternative: After the government banned 59 Chinese apps including ShareIt, a young student from Kashmir has developed an alternative app which could make file transfer easy. The app, called FileShare Tool, was released on Google Play Store last month, and has been rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, with over 5,000 downloads. App developer Tipu Sultan Wani is reportedly an MBA student from the Budgam district of Kashmir, and has also developed a number of other apps under the name of Travager Wani.

The news was shared by regional news portal KashmirWatch, according to which Wani claimed that his app was faster than ShareIt and does not have a limit on file transfer. The portal quoted Wani as saying that he has also ensured that unlike ShareIt, the app does not have any advertisements, and it can share films, audios and documents.

The app has been listed as a free download on Google Play Store and has a size of 5.3 MB. The core feature is to share and receive various kinds of files across devices on the same network. When the app is used for the first time, the app asks the user for permission to access files, media and photos on the device. Permission to make and manage calls is also required, after which users can transfer files using the hotspot process.

It must be noted that in order for the files to be transferred using the app, both the Android devices must be on the same network. Moreover, the interface of the app is simple and reports said that the section on privacy policy is also well detailed.

Apart from FileShare Tool, Wani has also developed apps which facilitate VPN connections as well as photo collage tools.

Notably, the Indian Government has last week banned 59 apps with Chinese links shortly after the Chinese troops engaged in an aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.