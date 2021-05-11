After Samsung, Vivo commits to three major Android updates on select devices but there’s a catch

Tech giant Samsung had last year announced that it will be providing its devices with three generations of Android OS updates.

Vivo X-Series: Smartphone brand Vivo has announced that it will offer major Android OS updates to some of its smartphones for three years like Samsung. The catch is, the commitment applies only to Vivo’s upcoming premium X-Series models launched after July 2021. This is however somewhat similar to HMD Global’s strategy to offer three major Android updates for its Nokia X-series phones.

Vivo’s policy is applicable to users in India, Europe as well as Australia, the company said in a statement, adding that models under its premium X-Series line up that are not eligible to get Android OS updates for three years will continue to get regular Android security updates.

Tech giant Samsung had last year announced that it will be providing its devices with three generations of Android OS updates, and its list of eligible models under this commitment contained some 40 devices.

The statement cited Vivo Senior VP and CTO Yujian Shi as saying that the company has tried to make the X-Series in such a way that it lasts, and thus, it wants to ensure that its customers also get software updates fulfilling their expectations.

The details regarding the new models in the Vivo X-Series line up have not yet been revealed by the company, but if reports are to be believed, then Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to be among the upcoming launches. The phone is rumoured to have a 66W fast charging support along with a 4,500 mAh battery, apart from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.