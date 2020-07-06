After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel planning to launch its own video conferencing platform

Should Airtel launch its own video conferencing service, it will help bolster government’s make in India initiative.

At a time when the video conferencing space is growing significantly, Bharti Airtel is likely to bring its own video conferencing service, according to multiple news reports. The telecom operator is planning to roll out this service for start-ups and enterprises initially and depending on the response, it may be introduced for regular customers. Currently, the video conferencing market is dominated by Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet. Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is the latest entrant in this space.

Should Airtel launch its own video conferencing service, it will help bolster government’s make in India initiative, further reducing dependence on foreign applications. Telecom and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last week had said that the country should become a hub for electronics, mobile and electronics manufacturing along with creating in-house apps.

As and when Airtel launches its video calling service, comparisons with JioMeet will be inevitable. JioMeet is a free of cost video conferencing service which has received much popularity especially with the government officials. Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog had recently tweeted that Reliance’s JioMeet was better than the video conferencing application Zoom and that it was also a safer platform. He said that JioMeet was quite simple and easy. WIth encryptions, password protection and high definition video calls, Kant said the platform had emerged as a major disruptor in India and was likely to go places.

The statement had also come out at a time when JioMeet was being criticised by many on social media for its uncanny resemblance to Zoom.

Meanwhile, NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission informed that the commission was looking forward to change over to Jio Meet.