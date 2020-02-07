After Recording Highest Ever Annual Smartphone Shipments in Premium Segment in 2019, OnePlus now comes with Amazing Offers

The brand’s phones are coming with a number of offers that will make them accessible to a wider audience.

OnePlus, the brand that Counterpoint Research recently crowned as India’s top premium smartphone player, has just got a whole lot more affordable. The brand’s phones are coming with a number of offers that will make them accessible to a wider audience. It is this approach to offering deals that has made OnePlus the force it is in the Indian smartphone market, making it the first ever premium smartphone brand to exceed shipments of 2 million units in a single year (it did so in 2019, as per Counterpoint Research’s recent report). Indeed, 2019 saw OnePlus emerge with a staggering 33 per cent share of India’s premium smartphone market, outselling the best from Apple and Samsung – in essence, that figure means that one in three premium smartphones sold in the country in 2019 was a OnePlus.

And now those wanting a OnePlus device can even avail some wonderful offers. These are available both online (on Amazon) as well as in conventional retail outlets. And they range from exchange offers to interest free EMI options to cash backs to getting special accessories with a OnePlus device.

Starting from February 6, those looking to purchase a OnePlus device from Amazon will be able to get up to Rs 3,000 cash back on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions (the offer is valid till February 29). And those looking to exchange old devices for a OnePlus will get a special “Exchange Sweetener” option, allowing them to get an addition Rs 3,000 on exchange. In fact, from February 7 to February 16, users can also get an additional Rs 5,000 discount on exchange. Finally, all those looking to purchase a OnePlus device from Amazon will get a no cost EMI option of up to 12 months on all OnePlus variants.

There are offers also for those preferring to make their purchases from offline retail channels, from OnePlus’ General Trade and Modern Trader partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Sangeetha, Poorvika etc. There is a cash back offer of Rs 3,000 from the State Bank of India on EMI transactions for the purchase of the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro (the offer is available till February 29). There is also a gift voucher of Rs 3990 for all those purchasing a OnePlus 7 Pro. And if you are opting to go for the exchange route, then purchasing the OnePlus 7Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro can get you an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.

And if you are on the lookout for a pair of excellent Bluetooth earphones as well as a superb phone, then perhaps this is the best time to get both. All you have to do is buy a OnePlus 7T Pro from the retail channel, and along with the flagship device, you will also get OnePlus’ award winning Bullets Wireless 2 wireless Bluetooth headphones. Priced at Rs 5,990 (if purchased separately), these have been hailed as being among the best in class by tech pundits all over the world and have won a number of awards as well. They not only deliver excellent sound, have great battery life (14 hours on a single charge), but also come with OnePlus’ famous Warp Charge, that lets you get 10 hours of listening from a mere 10 minutes charge. Imagine getting those free with a OnePlus 7T Pro!

Cash backs, EMI options, gift vouchers, special exchange discounts and free top of the line earphones – was there ever a better time to get a OnePlus?