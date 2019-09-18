After Motorola, Xiaomi launches range of smart TVs

This is the first set of products to roll out with Data Saver Mode from Google, a partnership between device manufacturers like Xiaomi and Google.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Xiaomi, the market leader in smartphones and smart TVs in India, launched a new range of smart TVs along with an updated Mi Smart Band and Smart Water Purifier. The Mi TV 4X series was announced with an aim to bring 4K resolution for everyone.

The series comprises sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches with an intermediate 50 inches 4K screen. The new TVs come with Xiaomi’s proprietary interface Patchwall which runs on latest Android OS 9.0, Android Pie. With this launch, the company has added streaming services from Netflix and Amazon Prime to the TVs and has incorporated Google’s Data Saver Mode.

This is the first set of products to roll out with Data Saver Mode from Google, a partnership between device manufacturers like Xiaomi and Google. It is aimed to enable users to stream three times more content using mobile data/ hotspot and keep a check on the data usage while streaming. The brand has also partnered with Dolby to stream enhanced sound with OTT content.

As a part of its growing ecosystem portfolio, Xiaomi also announced a category-first and India-only product Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV). This product competes with the top Korean brands and is the first IoT enabled water purifier in the country, which can be controlled via a Xiaomi’s mobile app. The ecosystem will also have a smart light based on motion detection, which is currently launched as a crowdfunded product.

The TVs have an integrated Reality Flow chip which can interpolate slow 24 frames during streaming to faster 60 frames per second, giving a smoother flow of picture. The company said that all the IoT data collected through the ecosystem devices will be stored in India as it expects that this will be made mandatory in the near future by the government.

Citing an IDC report, Raghu Reddy, head-category and online sales, Xiaomi India, said: “Being the world’s largest hardware incubator helps us create new-age products that are aware, connected and bring convenience to everyday life. Smart TV sales have grown to 43% in Q12019 compared to 18% a year ago. We have contributed 85% to this growth in the country today.”

To leverage the festive season, the company will sell these products across its own website, Amazon India, Flipkart and offline outlets. In an exclusive to FE, Reddy said that in order to improve sustainability, the brand will continue to accept used Mi phones via its e-commerce and offline routes as a trade-in for new ones. As TVs begin to lean towards OTT content streaming, the company is also said to be working on payment solutions which would not just create new offers for customers but will also enable them to pay for all the content in one place and in one click. However, this will not roll out this festive season and is slated for a later period.

The products will go on sale starting September 29, with the TVs starting from Rs 17,999 and going all the way up to Rs 54, 999 for the top spec 65 inches. Mi Smart Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and the Smart water purifier, at Rs 11,999.