After Micromax, Lava maybe also planning market comeback amid growing anti-China sentiment

Lava has been on and off India’s smartphone scene for a while now.

After being driven out of the buyers’ radar, almost, Indian mobile companies are eyeing a resounding comeback fueled by the strong anti-China sentiment in the country. Taking a cue from Micromax, Lava may also be looking to step in to cash in on the void that may be created after the calls for boycotting Chinese products have started in the country.

A new Lava smartphone, called Lava Z66, has been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench hinting at a potential launch in the days to come. OEMs are known to test their products on benchmarking sites before commercially releasing them, and Lava seems to be doing the same. However, this is the first time we’ve heard about this device, and Lava hasn’t given any hints of a launch so we will still have to wait and watch out on this one. In any case, the Geekbench listing has revealed some key specifications of the Lava Z66.

The Lava Z66 has been spotted on Geekbench with the Unisoc processor. The listing indicates that the phone will be powered by the Unisoc processor with the model number sp9863a 3c10. The exact details of this processor are not known, but given the single-core and multi-core ratings, it should be an entry-level unit. The chipset is designed to come with eight cores and its base frequency is 1.20GHz. The Lava Z66 scores 153 points for the single-core test and 809 points for the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Lava Z66 packs 3GB of RAM.

Lava has been on and off India’s smartphone scene for a while now. Its last product in India was the Lava Z53, an entry-level Android Go phone, which was launched in India in February. The current India-China standoff is surely an opportunity for home-grown Lave to shine and it would be interesting to see how it can capitalize on all that.

Only recently, Micromax announced its plans to make a big market comeback, possibly in July. The Gurugram-based company took to the Twitter route to announce that something major is coming up soon. In a separate post, Micromax teased a budget-friendly device that will offer premium features along with a very modern look.