After Jio, Vodafone offers 100 pct cashback on prepaid plans

(Source: PTI)

Taking on Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, Vodafone is now offering 100 per cent cashback on its select prepaid plans. The telecom operator which recently merged with India’s Idea Cellular, is offering 100 per cent cashback on three of its prepaid plans. This cashback will be divided into Rs 50 vouchers. The customers can avail this offer through My Vodafone application. The minimum recharge value to be eligible for the offer differs in various circles but, in most circles, it is being offered on recharges worth Rs 399, Rs 458 and Rs 509.

All the three plans come with 1.4GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling even on roaming for 70, 84 and 90 days, respectively. If the customers purchase the Rs 399 prepaid plan, they will get eight Rs 50 vouchers.

The number of vouchers offered with Rs 458 and Rs 509 are nine and ten, respectively. These vouchers can only be used to recharge a Vodafone number. Also, just one voucher can be used for a single transaction.

The offer is only applicable in certain circles. In Chennai, the 509 prepaid recharge is not eligible for the 100 per cent cashback offer. In Bihar and Jharkhand, the customers won’t get 100% cashback with a recharge of Rs 409. In Himachal Pradesh circle, the offer is available only on the Rs 458 plan as the other two recharges- Rs 399 and Rs 509 will not provide any cashback.

The customers also need to keep in mind that Vodafone is not offering 4G services in some circles including Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, as a part of Diwali offer, Reliance Jio had introduced 10per cent cashback on select prepaid recharge plans.