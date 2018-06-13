After Jio, Vodafone gifts this service ‘absolutely free’ to prepaid users

One of the top telcos in the country, Vodafone has reportedly made revisions to its revised its unlimited combo prepaid packs.

Vodafone has reportedly made revisions to its unlimited combo prepaid packs. As per the new changes, Vodafone now offers free access to Vodafone’s Live TV service – Vodafone Play. The free subscription from Vodafone is for users who are on SuperPlans. The rates for SuperPlans range from Rs. 179 to Rs. 799. Earlier, it was expected that validity for free access to Vodafone Play was to get over on June 30 this year. However, it is not just Vodafone, which offers free access to Live TV Streaming app, Jio also does the same.

Under Vodafone’s SuperPlans, there are a lot of prepaid packs that will get additional Vodafone Play benefits. The prepaid pack with whom Vodafone Play benefits are packed with start at Rs. 179, Rs. 199, Rs. 255, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 458, Rs. 509, Rs. 511, Rs. 549, Rs. 569, and, Rs. 799. As reported by Telecom Talk, there are other user-specific packs that might also be eligible for this offer.

For postpaid users, all plans priced above Rs. 399 are a part of Vodafone Red. And the ones, who are a part of Vodafone Red are eligible for 12 months of free access to Vodafone Play.

When compared with Airtel, Vodafone is right now offering live TV streaming access to all its users’ until December 30, 2018. Even competitors like Idea Cellular has certain live TV benefits for its customers. Reliance Jio, ever since its launch, has made its entire suite of apps, including the famous Jio TV, free for all of its prepaid and postpaid users.