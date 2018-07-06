After Jio Phone, this popular Nokia feature phone to get WhatsApp support

Jio Phone just received the support for WhatsApp

After the announcement that WhatsApp will now be supported on the Jio Phone at the 41st edition of RIL AGM, HMD Global came into action to imply that Jio Phone isn’t the only smart feature phone to gain WhatsApp support. Ending the exclusivity of the WhatsApp’s availability on the Jio Phone, the Finnish company has announced that its Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ will soon be getting WhatsApp support as well. The reboot of the classic Nokia 8110 was launched earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress and it runs KaiOS, which also powers the Jio Phone, making both the devices offer smartphone-like features.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global CPO, took to Twitter to announce the development that could give Jio Phone a run for its money, given that Nokia has a nostalgia factor attached to it. He wrote – “Oh look, #Whatsapp on #KaiOS! Looking forward to going (banana)s!” This was in reply to KaiOS Technologies’s tweet announcing the Jio Phone’s integration for WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook. This will not only make the KaiOS-powered feature phones a hit in the market, it may also grab a major share of the smartphone sales in the country, considering the basic instant chat and Facebook experience set to be available unfettered on the new range of feature phones.

Oh look, #Whatsapp on #KaiOS! Looking forward to going ????s! https://t.co/Av6gW3T2M0 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 5, 2018

Of course, the WhatsApp experience on KaiOS will be somewhat stripped down as compared to the counterpart on Android and iOS, but it should suffice the chat experience that people who buy feature phones, and not switch to smartphones, usually long for. Similarly, the Facebook and YouTube will have an interface and experience identical to the ‘Lite’ versions of the apps.

Jio Phone already has over 25 million users in India, however, Nokia 8110 is yet to write a story marking the grand entry of the revived feature phones from HMD Global’s stable. While this move may offer some counter to the Jio Phone, the integration of Google Assistant on the latter is something exclusively built, thanks to the partnership between Reliance Jio and Google. Google Assistant on Jio Phone can summon YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp to do things exactly similar to what we do on our Android smartphones, as simple as sending a message to a contact.