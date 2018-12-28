After humans, Snapchat now makes dogs look adorable; here’s how

Snapchat has rolled out Dog Lenses

After bringing in the much-loved cat lenses this year, Snapchat is ending this year with the Dog lenses. Dog lenses will allow users to use filters for their furry friends.

The lenses that are tailor-made for dogs have been rolled out globally. However, there are only a handful of lenses that have been made available right now. The company is expected to add more soon.

The Dog lenses by Snapchat will show up along with the other lens filters designed for human faces in the Lens carousel, wherein the users will have to point the camera at a dog to make use of the specific filters. So far, lenses that include butterflies, glasses, floating dog bones, among others, have been released.

Snapchat’s Dog lenses feature comes close on the heels of the lenses made for cats, which rolled out earlier this year. The Cat lenses by Snapchat pop up with a paw print and can be accessed alongside other filters. According to Snapchat, the Cat lenses take the inspiration from the cat-themed memes on the Internet as well as Snapchatters’ cat snaps on the app.

Lenses have been quite popular on Snapchat. Keeping an eye on the Indian market, Snapchat has been offering more and more India-centric Lenses for its audience as well. For example, Snapchat had partnered with cricket teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to let users create corresponding Lenses for every team.