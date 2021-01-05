  • MORE MARKET STATS

After faulty Android 11 update bricks several Mi A3 devices, Xiaomi releases official statement; Check here

Updated: Jan 05, 2021 7:48 PM

Xiaomi has acknowledged the issue, promising to provide to the affected users a solution at no cost.

Mi A3 Android 11: Recently, a seemingly faulty Android 11 software update was rolled out for Mi A3 by smartphone giant Xiaomi. As a result, many of the devices were bricked as soon as the new OS update was installed. The smartphone manufacturer has now acknowledged the issue, promising to provide to the affected users a solution at no cost. However, it has not stated what kind of solution would be provided, especially to handle the bricked Mi A3 handsets. The software update has, thankfully, been withdrawn by Xiaomi, though.

In an official statement, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer said that it was aware of the issue that the faulty update caused in some of the Mi A3 handsets, which was why it had halted the rollout of the update. It has also asked the users who were affected by the issue to visit the nearest service centre of the company. The users would be provided with a free of cost solution for the problem unconditionally, the company said, regardless of whether the smartphone model is within warranty or not.

Earlier, some users of the phone had stated that once they installed the OS update, their Mi A3 phones did not restart, after which the authorised Mi service centres asked for up to Rs 11,000 to fix the phone, as per reports.

In fact, one of the Mi A3 users even went to the extent of starting an online petition demanding a free phone, stating that the users should not be penalised for a mistake that was caused by the company and killed their smartphones. The user listed all of the problems that Mi A3 users have been facing since the beginning, including delayed updates and buggy handsets, followed by the update that caused the phone to die. As a remedy, the user sought either a free complete fix of the device, a complete device replacement, or “Mi money” so that they could buy another Xiaomi smartphone.

