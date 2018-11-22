After Apple, Google, & Facebook, Microsoft said to have rolled out Digital Health feature on Android

By: | Updated: November 22, 2018 3:18 PM

The Microsoft launcher "Version 5.1" is an attempt to give users more control over how they interact with social media, Windows Central reported on Wednesday.

After Apple, Google, & Facebook, Microsoft said to have rolled out Digital Health feature on Android (Reuters)

Microsoft has added a “Digital Health” feature with Cortana support on the beta version of its Android launcher that will enable users to track app usages. The Microsoft launcher “Version 5.1” is an attempt to give users more control over how they interact with social media, Windows Central reported on Wednesday.

Along with the “Digital Health’ feature, the new update integrates the “To-Do” list and “Sticky Notes” to enable users to sync their tasks and notes. “The launcher’s ‘To-Do’ card now shows tasks from apps Outlook and Skype along with the ‘Notes’ card showing your listings from ‘Sticky Notes’ on Windows, Outlook and OneNote mobile,” the report added.

The new beta version is available for testers on Google Play Store and should be rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, the report added. Major tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Instagram have recently added features like “Screen Time”, “Your Activity” and “Your Time on Facebook” respectively to alert users about their use of apps.

Also Read| Instagram planning makeover: Here’s what changing in Facebook-owned photo-sharing app

In October, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 would soon fully embrace Android to mirror mobile apps on computers so the company has been aggresively updating its Android launcher over the past year.

Earlier this year, the tech-giant added family-focused location-tracking feature to the Android launcher app along with an activity report feature that maintains record of what apps are being used on a device and for how long.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. After Apple, Google, & Facebook, Microsoft said to have rolled out Digital Health feature on Android
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition