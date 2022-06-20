Affordable Tablets: Tablets that power hybrid working

Hybrid work is a big departure from the traditional work model, a flexible approach that allows employees to split their time between working in the office and working from home. Isn’t it time we upgraded our current gadgets at home, such as a traditional desktop or laptop, to handle the increased demand? Take my word, tablets are an excellent substitute for smartphones and laptops. They are light and portable, wake up instantly, and the best part is you can get connectivity anywhere. Here’s a rundown of some of the affordable options in the market:

Acer One 10 (Rs 13,690)

The Acer One 10 is a handy tablet that comes with a clean and simple design that would impress anyone who sees it. Powered by a powerful quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM, this tablet is ideal for multi-tasking. It also comes equipped with an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter that help you create memories by capturing great photographs. To further enhance the user’s experience, the gadget has a 10.1-inch (25.65-cm) touchscreen and runs the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system, which allows you to swiftly load apps and games.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Rs 19,999)

Galaxy Tab A8 is vibrant in its aura and youthful in its appearance. With a sleek metal body featuring an ultrathin profile of just 6.9mm, it delivers Samsung’s signature tablet design in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold colours. Its 26.69cm (10.5-inch) wide display, complete with symmetric bezel measuring only 10.2mm, allows you to stay fully immersed in what’s on the screen—wheth-er it’s watching an epic film, browsing YouTube for snack videos or playing online games. It has enough processing power to manage your office work too.

realme Pad Mini (Rs 12,999)

realme Pad Mini Blue (Wi-Fi, 3GB+32GB) can make your long travel journeys or business trips enjoyable, thanks to its light form factor and portability. This tablet is equipped with a long-lasting 6400 mAh battery and an 18 W Quick charging capability feature that allows you to remain glued to the device throughout the day. It comes with a 22.09 cm (8.7-inch) LCD screen so that you can get vibrant visuals on the device. You can use the tablet’s Wi-Fi and LTE connection to stay in touch with the world. Wherever you are, you can choose a wireless network or 4G as needed to download files, watch movies online, or have video calls with friends. You can even capture professional-grade photos using the 8MP wide-angle rear camera and 5MP front lens.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD (Rs 10,999)

The Panasonic Tab 8 HD has an 8-inch display giving it a compact form factor when compared to 10-inch tablets. The display has a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and the tablet also comes with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. It has support for dual-nano SIM cards with both 4G capable slots. The tablet has 32GB built-in storage expandable by an additional 256GB via a microSD card. The device also comes with a 5100mAh battery. It runs on Android 9 out of the box and also supports FM radio.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab (Rs 19,999)

Experience crisp and vibrant visuals from any angle with the Yoga Smart Tab’s 25.65cm (10.1-inch) FHD IPS display. You’ll enjoy a great experience thanks to its innovative features such as in-cell TDDI technologies that increase immersion and touch interactivity. You’ll also stay comfortable over the long haul: Yoga Smart Tab reduces the harmful blue light that causes eye strain. The tablet is comfortable to use, whether you’re lying down, sitting, reclining, or standing. Its signature multimode design comes with a built-in kickstand that lets you tilt, stand, hold, or hang your tablet.