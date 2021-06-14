AeoFit Alpha Smartwatch: Light form factor, packs a punch

AeoFit Alpha ensures that call and SMS, health reminders and other notifications are there right on your wrist.

In this pandemic era, keeping a tab on heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure and temperature keeps one prepared for any health issues, especially among the vulnerable lot. Smart watches by AeoFit India focus on these fitness aspects, along with keeping up with the latest style trends.

Recently, this New Delhi-based startup introduced a new smartwatch line comprising four models. Noteworthy is the AeoFit Alpha, encased in an aluminum alloy frame. It comes with multiple straps and is aggressively priced at Rs 3,999. The other models, namely Orion, Nebula and Polaris, are equally impressive with good features and deserve a check out.

Our trial unit, Aeofit Alpha, comes with a strong aluminium case and silicone strap, a perfect companion for those early morning runs, or spontaneous hiking trips. The included metal and leather straps exude a classy statement at any formal occasion. The watch has a beautiful, bright, full touch IPS LCD display with an attractive 360 x 360 resolution. You can customise your watch with more than 15 watch faces. Even in bright sunlight or in late evening darkness, the Alpha’s crystal clear display works beautifully.

Tracking vitals with AeoFit Alpha and keeping a tab on blood oxygen, blood pressure, body temperature and heart rate data at frequent intervals keeps you prepared for any diversions from a healthy lifestyle. In-built multiple sport modes (walking, running, hiking, badminton, basketball) keep you active, while the sedentary reminder helps alleviate lethargy. Aeofit Alpha has IP67 water resistance and seven days battery life (15 days standby time).

AeoFit Alpha ensures that call and SMS, health reminders and other notifications are there right on your wrist. Just lift your wrist to wake up the watch, and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures seamless control of your phone. Single tap on AeoFit Alpha’s screen is all that’s needed to control your music and camera.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: Full Touch 1.3 inch IPS LCD, 360 x 360 resolution

Watch faces: 18 watch faces + 1 customisable photo face

Sensors: Heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring

Sports modes: Walking, running, hiking, badminton, basketball

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999