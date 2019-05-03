Adopting 5G is a ‘matter of survival’ for telcos, says Ericsson

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2019 10:31:21 PM

The cost per gigabyte data use for a telco will be much lower with 5G, he said, pointing out that Indians are one of biggest consumers of data in the world at present.

5G,  5G spectrum, Ericsson, Reliance Jio, telecom industry, Vodafone,  Idea Cellular, Bharti AirtelA senior official from Ericsson acknowledged that the lowest average revenue per user generated by the domestic telcos is the ?real challenge?. (Reuters)

Even as domestic telcos struggle to come out of their deep financial troubles, Swedish telecom equipment-maker Ericsson said it is a “matter of survival” for them to embrace 5G. The domestic telecom industry is still reeling under financial woes inflicted on them by the entry of the deep-pocketed newcomer Reliance Jio’s aggressive play and analysts are divided over when can a revival happen. A senior official from Ericsson acknowledged that the lowest average revenue per user generated by the domestic telcos is the “real challenge”.

“It is more a matter of survival for our customers to move into 5G,” Ludvig Landgren, head of network applications and cloud infrastructure for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, told reporters here. Speaking on the sidelines of a company event, he said the need to switch over to 5G is because of the financial benefits the newest generation of communication offers.

Also read: Next step for Facebook: Bitcoin-like currency for the users

The cost per gigabyte data use for a telco will be much lower with 5G, he said, pointing out that Indians are one of biggest consumers of data in the world at present. He claimed the costs will be 10 times cheaper per GB of data usage and that his company is coming out with offerings such that only software upgrades to existing infrastructure will be required for companies to transition.

It can be noted that India is yet to sell its 5G spectrum and there is a point of view which calls for deferring the same due to the financial difficulties the operators are facing, wherein they recover the cost on previous generations well before transitioning to the new.

It can be noted that Jio’s entry as a 4G network from the beginning fastened the adoption of the new-age telephony in the country and led to considerable troubles for incumbent operators who had secured 3G spectrum by aggressive bidding.

At the event, Ericsson executives cited a survey to claim that a third of consumers will leave their operator “immediately” if competition starts providing 5G, while another third will wait for six months before migrating. Even as multiple use cases, including driverless cars and drone deliveries get spoken about, the company officials said mobile broadband will be the primary driver for 5G adoption in the country.

Meanwhile, the company signed up the largest operator Vodafone Idea as a client to deploy cloud packet core to enhance its network performance. Landgren said this is significant because it used to work with the erstwhile Idea Cellular but not with Vodafone. On when Ericsson, which already counts as Bharti Airtel as a customer, will start working with Jio, he said it has already demonstrated its abilities to the Mukesh Ambani-company.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Adopting 5G is a ‘matter of survival’ for telcos, says Ericsson
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition