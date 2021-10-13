Adobe to roll out Camera Raw support for Photoshop on iPad; here’s how it will work

Camera Raw feature allows users with advanced RAW image editing within Photoshop (Photo: Reuters)

Adobe is planning to roll out Camera Raw support to the iPad version of Photoshop. It has also demonstrated how the feature works in a hands-on video for its users. Ryan Dumlao, who is a senior product manager for Photoshop on iPad, displayed how Camera Raw can be operated to edit RAW and DNG photos that are directly imported from the camera, or ProRAW files from iPhone 12 Pro and 13 Pro.

Camera Raw feature allows users with advanced RAW image editing within Photoshop. Dumlao’s video demonstration shows how a user can edit pictures with the help of various settings and exposure within Photoshop. The video also shows features that can perform various tasks like removing individual tree branches, adjusting the colour of a specific object in the photo someone is editing.

The Camera Raw feature in the Photoshop for iPad can dramatically expand the photo editing experience and photo editing capabilities for iPad owners who use Photoshop app. The company, Adobe, has not yet made any official announcement about the release of this feature but has said it is “coming soon”.