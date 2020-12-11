Adobe to block all Flash content from playing on January 12, 2021

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will also end support for Adobe Flash Player.

As per the recently released final scheduled update by Adobe for its Flash Player, the company said that it will start blocking Flash content from running from January 12, 2021. Since Flash Player will be reaching the end of support on December 31, the company has advised users to uninstall Flash Player before that. Microsoft had earlier announced that it will end support for Adobe Flash Player on Internet Explorer as well as Microsoft Edge. Apart from this, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will also end support for Adobe Flash Player. For many years now, this Flash Player has been providing solutions to users to run multimedia content on the Web.

According to the company release, Adobe has asked people to stop using Flash player before it is discontinued next month. “Adobe strongly recommends all users to immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems,” said the company statement. As the content will be blocked, Adobe will succeed in restraining users to access any Flash content on their Web browsers.

It is to note that since Adobe did not include the mechanism to kill Flash Player completely as a part of the latest update, therefore it is available for some time. The new update by Adobe will prompt users to uninstall Flash Player before the installation of the final update. Back in July 2017, the company first proposed the idea to retire its Flash Player and after partnering with various platforms- Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Mozilla, Adobe decided to discontinue it. Also, the company encouraged new developers to move to modern programming standards as well as new software technologies that will allow an easy migration.

Further, the company thanked its users saying, “We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences.”