Adidas AlphaEdge 4D review: 3D printed sole technology takes it to another level

Adidas recently launched the AlphaEdge 4D shoe in India. The shoe was launched last year in the US and now has made its way to India. It is definitely one of the best in the category that Adidas has come up with and allows your feet to breathe. The latest shoe by the company come is equipped with the latest 3D printed sole technology which takes the shoe to a new level altogether.

The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D is a brilliantly designed show which feels good to look at as well great in terms of the feel and comfort for the feet. Adidas AlphaEdge 4D is a shoe that can be worn while taking long flights as it is really comfortable, thanks to the 3D printed sole which has been created by Adidas in collaboration with Carbon to design it.

The midsole of the Adidas 4D is made up of light and oxygen with the help of Carbon Digital Light synthesis which has been developed by Carbon a Silicon Valley-based company. This technology helps in analysing the customers need which further helps in making sure that the movement of the shoe is as per their convenience.

This shoe allows your feet to breathe and makes it different than other shoes that are competing with it at the same price range. The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D can be also be worn for people who go out often with friends for casual lunch scenes as well. While walking around in these shoes, you will definitely feel a lot of comfort and your feet will notice that the shoe also adjusts to the surface that you are walking on.

It adjusts itself when you are walking or jogging on the grass. You will feel the difference for yourself. Whereas while walking inside the airport you’ll get a completely different feel.

The shoe also gives you more cushioning because of the brilliant design of the sole which makes it easier to walk and jog. The mesh-based design makes the shoe really light from the top and allows you to slide in their foot as if they are wearing a sock.

Talking about the pricing of the shoe the AlphaEdge 4D, you will have to shell out Rs 27,990 for the shoe which is definitely on the higher side but the shoe is definitely good and really comfortable for your feet so you will have to decide after trying the shoe. It is also important to note that the shoe is only available in select outlets in the city as it’s a limited edition shoe.

Verdict

The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D is definitely a very good shoe and those who can shell out Rs 27,990 should go for it as it is definitely going to be a shoe that will stand the test of time.